I can take any pain if it makes sense, Haruki Murakami wrote in 1Q84. The same mother Hollie: “I’m not giving up. The battle continues”, she promises, “even after the death of my little Archie.” That is Archie Battersbee, the 12-year-old boy whose English doctors and judges pulled the plug on 6 August because he was brain dead after “an online challenge” and a long and agonizing agony: physical, ethical, judicial and media.

Hollie Dance, a 46-year-old dancer from Southend of England, has just “started psychiatric therapy” after the heartbreak that has engulfed her and the Battersbee family. “But I have no remorse”, she reveals in this interview with Repubblica. In which Hollie tells, between indomitable spirit and a few green-eyed tears, the “cruelty” of the English system, her immense drama and the last, moving moments spent with her little Archie, before she died.

Mrs. Hollie, why is your battle going on?

“The British state and institutions have been cruel, ruthless. We need to change the system. In England, too, parents must have the last word before unplugging a child. Or at least there must be mediation. Instead, doctors and judges cornered us. It’s not fair. “

What’s your next move?

We have written to the UK Ministry of Health to obtain a public inquiry. Not just for Archie, but to redefine the rules for future cases. “

Other British children, considered hopeless by doctors, were denied even being transferred to Italy, such as Charlie Gard and Alfie Evans, whose parents turned to the Pope, without success.

“Specialists from Italy and Japan had come forward for Archie. A doctor in Switzerland had proposed an experimental cure on brain cells. Why ignore the parents’ willingness to try alternative treatments abroad?”.

Who offered himself in Italy?

“We prefer not to say”.

But for all doctors and judges, Archie was in an irreversible and degenerative coma. Keeping him alive would only prolong his agony. Why did she never believe him?

“Because for me Archie was improving slightly. The doctors had decided to stop the artificial feeding but then, thanks to the MP from our constituency, she recovered and he regained weight. They did not let us take him to a nursing home for the sick. terminals because he was “too fragile”: but when his machines were unplugged at 10 on August 6, he was alive for over two hours. That’s why I wanted to try to keep him alive “.

Do you have remorse?

“Nobody. I would do it all again.”

Hordes of online users accused her of exploiting the story in the media and of being plagiarized by Christian groups. What do you reply?

“Instead, we received a lot of love and solidarity. The” trolls “who criticized us are the same ones who wanted to silence the families of Charlie and Alfie as well.”

Do you suspect they were orchestrated?

“I don’t know. But someone from the hospital passed him Archie’s medical record. Anyway, which mother would have wanted to undergo such a judicial and media ordeal? None. At least, it kept Archie alive for four months longer. For a mother … (Hollie is moved, ed) … for a mother this also counts “.

Was Archie really the victim of an online challenge on TikTok, the “blackout” in which you strangle yourself until you pass out? Why didn’t he denounce the social network, like other parents in America?

“I’m not sure yet. As soon as I have the rehearsals, I will. But I’m sure it was a challenge online, for the marks on Archie’s neck and head. Yet he was such a beautiful, strong and healthy child: gymnast, strongman, he did martial arts “.

What is your last memory of Archie?

“I had only seen him a few minutes ago. He came to my room, surprising me: our rabbit in the swimming bag. We laughed together, then I went downstairs. Before the tragedy. So I want to appeal to everyone. parents: beware of the dangers online for your children. Check them: our children seem innocent to us, but sometimes they are not completely innocent. I did not notice in time. I hope that no other father or mother will suffer as much as I have suffered “.

What did he say to Archie before he passed away?

“I kissed him. I whispered to him that I was the proudest mom in the world, that I was sorry I lost the battle and that I will love him forever. I told him to wait for me, because someday we will be together again. In the meantime, I told him to wait for me. I will keep fighting for him and the other children

