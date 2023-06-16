Mummy found in Peru in a landfill: it still has hair

An unusual discovery of great archaeological value was made in a landfill in Lima, the capital of Peru, where a mummy dating back to about three thousand years ago was found. The discovery was made in the Rimac district by students of San Marcos University, part of the team engaged in the excavations, who identified the mummy’s hair and skull, the BBC underlined. The archaeologist Miguel Aguilar then estimated that the mummy in question dates back to the times of the Manchay, who lived in the area around today’s Lima from about 1500 BC to 1000 BC Before being able to recover the whole mummy from the place of discovery about eight tons of waste were removed, and only then did the careful search for the historical remains begin. Aguilar reported that the body, wrapped in a cotton and vegetable fiber cloth, was lying inside a U-shaped temple, oriented towards the rising sun. All characteristics of the Manchay culture of the ‘formative era’, some 3,000 years ago. The archaeologist specified that the person “had been left as an offering during the last phase of the construction of this temple”. Some mummies were buried, many in the fetal position, while others were taken out and paraded during major festivals. Mummification was practiced by a variety of cultures in what is now Peru before the arrival of the Spanish conquistadors.