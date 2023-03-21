Home World MUNDYS / A new aspiring leader in integrated mobility services arrives in Italy – Mobilità
MUNDYS / A new aspiring leader in integrated mobility services arrives in Italy

MUNDYS / A new aspiring leader in integrated mobility services arrives in Italy

Mundys. It is the new, aspiring world leader in offering integrated and sustainable mobility services. The goal is to become, within the next five years, the world‘s leading group in the infrastructure sector, investing in innovation, sustainability and quality of passenger services.

Mundys is already present in 24 countries and manages, every year, 3 billion transits of light and heavy vehicles, 60 million airport passengers, 7.5 million Telepass customers, as well as the traffic systems of 600 major cities, including including London, Miami, Singapore, Bogota. The new industrial reality was presented today in Milan, bringing together for the first time all the CEOs and management of the main asset companies. Stream over 23,000 employees.

