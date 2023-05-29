Municipal elections, counting in progress in Catania. Projections: forward Trantino (cdx). DIRECT

Ballot boxes closed and counting underway in Catania. The city is one of the 128 Sicilian municipalities in which the first round of local elections took place: citizens – yesterday (Sunday 28 May, from 7 to 23) and today (Monday 29, from 7 to 15) – were called to seats to choose the mayor and renew city and district councils. There are seven candidates running in Catania. In Sicily, the threshold to be exceeded in order to be elected in the first round is 40% of the votes cast. Any ballot will be held on 11 and 12 June (LIVE UPDATES – THE ELECTION SPECIAL – THE RESULTS). The turnout in the first round was 52.65%, down by 0.48% compared to the previous round.

Projections: Trantino in the lead with 66.6%

In the municipal elections of Catania, the candidate of the center-right Enrico Trantino has 66.6% of the preferences, according to the first data of the projections. Second place, with 22.8%, for the centre-left candidate Maurizio Caserta.

Caserta: “I called Trantino to congratulate him”

“These are the data and the result is quite clear. We are satisfied with what we have done and a path begins from here” for “a strong alternative” and “we are confident, determined and tenacious”. This was stated by the center-left and M5s mayoral candidate in Catania, Maurizio Caserta, speaking to Telecolor, adding that he “called the lawyer Enrico Trantino to congratulate him, but I was not able to speak with him yet”. The projections put the FdI candidate for mayor of the center-right at over 66%.

Who are the candidates in Catania

Seven mayoral candidates presented themselves in Catania for these municipal elections. The centre-left has bet on Maurizio Caserta, supported by six lists: Democratic Party, Movimento 5 stelle, Alliance Verdi-Left, List for Catania, Con Bianco for Catania, It’s time for the people. The center-right instead chose Enrico Trantino, supported by seven lists: Brothers of Italy, Forza Italia, Trantino mayor, Italy first, Noi con la Sicilia, Grande Catania, Christian Democracy. Vincenzo Drago (Democratic Socialism Psdi), Lanfranco Zappalà (Lanfranco Zappalà list), Giuseppe Giuffrida (Catania resources), Gabriele Savoca (De Luca for Catania and South calls North) and Giuseppe Libera (Catanese Popular Movement) also ran.