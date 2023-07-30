Mural to Djokovic and Jokic in Belgrade | Sports

A mural of Novak Đoković and Nikola Jokić appeared in New Belgrade.

Source: Private archive

Mural Novak Djokovic and Nikola Jokic it dawned in Belgrade. More specifically, in New Belgrade. There appeared a mural showing two “Jokers” since the nickname of the two Serbian athletes is the same. Now they are together in the Serbian capital.

Djokovic is currently on vacation and will not play in the tournament in Toronto. He decided to take a longer break and not play in Canada. Instead, he will prepare for the tournament in Cincinnati, which will be his last test before the US Open. After the defeat in the Wimbledon final, he wants to rest a little longer.

As for Jokić, he also decided to rest a bit longer after winning the title with Denver. He will not play for the Serbian national team at the upcoming World Cup. See also what that mural looks like:



THE MURAL OF ĐOKOVIĆ AND JOKIĆ WAS OPENED IN BELGRADE: Two “Jokers” in one place

