Murder Germany, 12-year-old girl killed in a forest: female suspects

Murder Germany, 12-year-old girl killed in a forest: female suspects

Sensational breakthrough in the investigation into the case of the twelve-year-old girl killed in Germany in Freudenberg, near Koblenz. According to reports from the German media, including the Dpa, two girls of the same age aged 12 and 13 are suspected of the murder. Luise F. had disappeared last Saturday and her lifeless body was found in a forest a few kilometers away from the path that the little girl should have taken to return home after having been with a friend.

