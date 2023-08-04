Murder in Cavernago, son stabs his father in the garden

Murder in Cavernago in the early afternoon of Friday 4 August: a young man stabbed his father to death. The family drama took place around 1 pm in a house in via Verdi. According to the first reconstructions, Federico Gaibotti, a thirty year old with drug addiction problems, reached the house of his father Umberto, a 64 year old, retired carpenter who was separated and lived alone: ​​at the height of an argument, the young man attacked his father who, having left to ask for help, he was then reached in the garden and stabbed to death. A neighbor who heard her screams gave the alarm to 112.

Murder in Cavernago, son kills his father with stabs

Operations in via Verdi, Friday 4 August

The medical aid vehicles – ambulance and self-medication – and the carabinieri arrived on the spot. Unfortunately for the 64-year-old there was nothing they could do: the stab wounds proved fatal. The soldiers of the Bergamo Carabinieri Operations Department carried out the surveys in the house and in the garden. Neighbors were also heard. Once the findings were complete, the victim’s body was taken to the morgue of the Papa Giovanni XXIII hospital, where an autopsy will be performed in the next few days. The son was instead arrested on charges of voluntary homicide.

Federico Gaibotti had had drug addiction problems for some time and the quarrels with his father, according to what has been learned, would have been frequent. The victim’s fellow citizens were in shock: Umberto Gaibotti, originally from Cavernago, was in fact a person respected and described as a hard worker.

