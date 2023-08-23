Murder in Nis prison | Info

Nine years ago today, a terrible murder took place in the prison in Niš when Ivan M. (44) strangled his ex-wife Bojana B. (27).

Source: Kurir/Dragana Udovičić

Exactly nine years ago today, Ivan M. (44) killed his ex-wife Bojana B. (27) in prison in Niš. He announced the murder to their eight-year-old daughter a few days earlier, and during that conversation the child spoke to her aunt.

“The child, before going to the sea with his mother Jadranka, told me that his father called her on the phone and said that he was going to kill Bojana. I immediately told my sister, but she just laughed. Despite the warning, she didn’t believe he was going to kill her“, the aunt said then through tears and added that the day before the murder, the son-in-law sent a letter with a request to influence Bojana to continue visiting him.

Ivan M. attacked his ex-wife Bojana B. in the so-called “love room” to which he was entitled once every two months. That room has no cameras and none of the guards saw or heard anything. “I begged her not to go visit him in prison, begged her… She didn’t listen to me. She went to his place, she even hid it from me. She loved Ivan very much. Even though he beat and bullied her so much, she couldn’t stop loving him“, the sister of the murdered Bojana stated at the time.

An argument broke out and he strangled her with his hands. The crime was later discovered by guards who found him next to the body of a woman who was still showing signs of life at that moment.

BONUS VIDEO:

04:24 WHY ARE THE MAXIMUM PENALTIES NOT IMPOSED IN SERBIA FOR DEATH IN TRAFFIC? Lawyer: The law provided for 12, the courts give up to 4 years in prison Source: Kurir TV

Source: Kurir TV

(WORLD/Blic)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

