Pier Paolo Panzieriil 27 enne found dead near the bathroom of his home in historic downtown Pesaro, he knew his executioner. Obvious stab marks were found on the young man’s body. The Flying Squad has identified at least three, on the side and on the back. The facts should go back to between yesterday evening, February 20, and last night. The murder weapon has not yet been found, but the door of the house where the murder took place shows no signs of burglary. It is therefore hypothesized that it was Panzieri himself who opened it to someone he probably trusted. The alarm was raised by his brother, after the boy did not show up for work this morning 21 February. The 27-year-old worked with his father, second The Rest of the Pug, was a music lover and played various musical instruments and is the owner of a construction company. The boy had been living in that house in via Gabelli for just 15 days and for this reason he was little known in the neighborhood. Several bloodstains were found in the house. A detail that immediately ruled out the hypothesis of a suicide. Meanwhile, the investigators continue their investigations, listening to friends and family of Pierpaolo. They are also searching trash cans and manhole covers in an attempt to recover the gun from the alleged murder, while firefighters are examining the roofs of nearby houses.

