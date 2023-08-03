Murder Mahmoud, “After disposing of the body they went out to have fun”. The reconstruction of the night of the killers

Shortly after the murder, “They went out in the night for entertainment, an element that certainly denies that one of the two had acted under threat or in a panic” and they had “a light-hearted and thoughtless attitude”.

This is the reconstruction of the Gip of the court of Genoa which traces a precise picture of the evening of the killing in the precautionary custody order for Tito e Bobthe two Egyptian hairdressers accused of the murder of the 19 year old Mahmoud Abdallatheir colleague and employee.

Other information also emerges in the judge’s ruling. The two “with an angry and vindictive nature, prone to the use of gratuitous violence, which they resort to to resolve personal disputes”, had “divided the tasks in an almost scientific way”, managing “to transport the body, clean up the scene of the crime, hide the victim’s personal belongings, find a means of transport and decide how and where to get rid of everything”. “Tito” and “Bob” have admitted what happened, while not agreeing with each other in some points of the reconstruction.

The story

Mahmoud Sayed Mohamed Abdalla, a young 19-year-old hairdresser, was found dead at sea on 24 July in Santa Margherita Ligure. The investigation led to the arrest of two men, the victim’s employer, Abdelwahab Ahmed Gamal Kamelknown as Boba 26-year-old resident of Genoa, e Mohamed Ali Abdelghani Ali, nicknamed Tito, a 27-year-old Egyptian resident in Chiavari. The two ran a salon together which Mahmoud was soon leaving to work elsewhere. From the reconstructions, the victim would have been hit at home by at least three fatal stab wounds, with the body transported in a suitcase to their shop in Chiavari. From there, moved along the stream Entella and then on the beach, where he was mutilated, with his hands and head cut off, and finally thrown into the sea.

