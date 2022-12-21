The Brazilian federal police have proposed the imprisonment in a maximum security prison for Rubén Dario da Silva Vilar, suspected of instigating the assassination of British journalist Dom Phillips, collaborator of The Guardian newspaper, and of the Brazilian expert on indigenous issues, Bruno Araújo, which took place last June in the Amazon region.

Phillips and Araújo, were executed and their bodies hidden near the border with Colombia and Peru. Vilar was arrested yesterday after illegally leaving the house where he had been serving house arrest since October.

According to the investigators, the defendant ordered the murders of Phillips and Araújo because they were investigating the violence against the Indians of the Vale do Javarí by drug traffickers, poachers and other criminal organizations.

One of the lines of investigation is that illegal fishing on indigenous lands would be a cover for laundering money from drug trafficking. At the same time, three others implicated in the double crime remain in prison: Amarildo Costa de Oliveira, Jeferson da Silva Lima and Oseney Costa de Oliveira.