Murderous jealousy, the baker after the double murder of his daughter and the bartender: “How is Jessica?”

During the first interrogation – a few hours after the double murder – Taulant Malaj had made use of the right not to answer; while in the one held yesterday afternoon 7 May, the 45-year-old Albanian admitted his responsibilities with respect to the terrible bloody crime perpetrated in the night between last Saturday and Sunday, in via Palmiro Togliatti in Torremaggiore.

The victims are Massimo De Santis, the 51-year-old owner of the Jolly Bar and alleged lover of the murderer’s wife and Jessica Malaj, Taulant’s sixteen-year-old daughter, stabbed to death in an attempt to defend her 39-year-old mother from the baker’s murderous fury.

In the city no one would ever have imagined such violence, least of all by a tireless worker, employee of a local bakery, where he served at night.

To the prosecutor who questioned him, Taulant maintained that he would have liked to leave home because he did not accept the idea that his wife could have an extramarital affair. In the video shot in the moments following the slaughter, in Albanian, he points out that he has already forgiven her once.

It was leaked that Taulant Malaj – a few days before the tragedy that devastated the Capitanata – had expressed his intention to leave the house and that Tafta would have convinced him to retrace his steps. However, that night, the baker – pretending to fall asleep – would have discovered that his wife was having a conversation with De Santis. At that point, he would begin to lose his temper and turn against her.

Before the prosecutor, the killer claimed that his wife had confessed to having an affair with the bartender. “He had apologized to me but I wanted to separate”. Hypothesis, that of a relationship between Massimo and Tafta, denied to Ansa by Gianluca De Santis, brother of the victim.

Meanwhile, the magistrate has ordered the seizure of the killer’s cell phones, his murdered 16-year-old daughter and his wife, to shed light on the last moments of the victims’ lives and ascertain whether there was actually an extramarital affair between the operator and the 39-year-old woman, thus as argued by Taulant Malaj.

The contours of the slaughter are still to be defined. The victim, returning from a day’s work, faced with the bad intentions of her executioner, attempted to escape, but was caught up and executed with twenty blows inflicted with a kitchen knife, in the entrance hall of the stairs, where she is actually was found by the carabinieri of San Severo, lying lifeless in a pool of blood.

Subsequently, the killer would go back to the first floor of his home. It is here that Jessica, the sixteen-year-old daughter and student of the Fiani-Leccisotti school, attempted to defend her mother from her father’s aggression. Shot to death, her heart stopped on the way to the hospital. The injuries sustained were too serious.

The man then filmed the crime scene with his smartphone. Chilling images that have gone around the net and that Taulant would have immediately forwarded to a friend living in the North. The murder weapon was found in the man’s car.

On the staircase, the 45-year-old resumed his first victim, claiming, in Albanian, that he had executed him. Then he returned home and showed the body of his daughter and that of her woman, her fellow countryman, who was wounded and begged for mercy, while he, instead, insulted her. The man’s wife, in an evident state of agitation, managed to contact 118 (which in the meantime had alerted the Arma military) reporting that Taulant Malaj had stabbed their daughter and another man.

The assassin, pointing to the body of the killed merchant, would have said in Albanian: “Do you see this here? Is Italian. I have already forgiven my wife once. He is the second. I stabbed him and I killed everyone, even my daughter.” The man was also looking for his other five-year-old son: “Where’s the baby?” feels.

“There is great respect for the families and the victims. It is a gruesome and very serious thing, but I believe that the exercise of the right of defence, even the worst, must be respected” commented to Foggiatoday the legal defender of the 45-year-old, the lawyer Michele Maiellaro, who highlighted to our newspaper the circumstance in which the man, subjected to detention as a suspect in the crime, asked about his daughter: “How is he, is he okay?”.

The yellow remains on the presence in the house, during the double murder, of the other five-year-old son. The hypothesis that he found refuge behind a sofa or if instead at that moment he was at the house of his uncles, that is to say the brother and sister-in-law of the murderer, still needs to be clarified.







