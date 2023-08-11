murders and injuries in Gradačac | Info

In his bloody feast, Nermin Sulejmanović killed three people and wounded three others. In Gradačac, where he lived, he was known for his problematic behavior.

Nermin Sulejmanović, who died today in Gradačac killed three people, while injuring three others, he has been known to the citizens for his behavior. The brutal campaign began in the cottage, where it is public killed his wife, while he broadcast everything via the social network Instagram. After that, he got into his car and headed towards the center of Gradačac, with the intention of continuing his bloody revenge.

He stopped near the restaurant, after which he seriously wounded the young man with several shots from the gun. The 23-year-old DO died at the University Clinical Center in Tuzla, where doctors attempted resuscitation.

“Everything happened in a few moments. I left my facility to serve a customer, after which he arrived with a car. He very quickly fired two shots in the direction of a man who was in another car, after which he drove away,” he told Klix.ba is one of the eyewitnesses.

After that, Sulejmanović went to another location where he killed another male person. It was later determined that he was the father of the man he had killed earlier in a car near the restaurant, where it was confirmed that Turkish citizens, Cengiz Onder and Cengiz Denis, were killed.

“They were in conflict from before. They started some joint business in which they failed, they had disagreements. They were further deepened by certain disagreements they had in their private life, and this is actually a form of his revenge”the eyewitness points out.

After the triple murder, in the meantime injuring three people, one of whom was a policeman, Nermin Sulejmanović left the city and committed suicide in the Ledenice settlement. Shortly before that, he had a live chat with his followers on the social network Instagram.



Tuzla Canton’s Minister of Internal Affairs, Hajrudin Mehanović, told the media that the investigation so far has established that Sulejmanović was killing people out of revenge.

“This is one of the most difficult days for Gradačac in the context of his security, but also in the context of the complexity of police work. We are making all our resources available, and the end result is three murders and a suicide,” says Mehanović.

Previously known to the police

As he said, Sulejmanović was previously known to the police for his criminal and socially unacceptable behavior.

“The investigation will show what connections existed between the people he killed, except for the police officer who was wounded on duty. It has also been established so far that he did not have a license for the weapon that possessed, and all because of earlier behavior“, emphasizes the Minister of Police.

He states that other police agencies were also involved in the pursuit of Sulejmanović, among them Brčko District Police, SIPA, OSA, FUP and MUP of Republika Srpska.

Sulejmanović committed suicide at the moment when the police surrounded him, it was officially confirmed. Two injured people, a man and a woman, are currently in the hospital. As confirmed to us from the Tuzla University Clinical Center, the woman is in serious condition and doctors are fighting for her life, while the man is stable.

