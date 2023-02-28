Home World Murdoch Admits: Fox New Hosts Endorsed False Trump ‘Stolen’ Victory Narrative
World

Murdoch Admits: Fox New Hosts Endorsed False Trump ‘Stolen’ Victory Narrative

by admin
Murdoch Admits: Fox New Hosts Endorsed False Trump ‘Stolen’ Victory Narrative

NEW YORK – Rupert Murdoch, owner of Fox News, admitted under oath that several of the station’s hosts endorsed Donald Trump’s false claim that he had been robbed of victory in the 2020 election. This is what emerges from documents recently disclosed and cited by various American media.

The US mogul’s admission came during a deposition in the context of the $ 1.6 billion defamation lawsuit filed against the network by the Dominion Voting Systems, which manufactures and sells electronic voting hardware and software. The company accused Fox News and the Fox Corporation to defame his reputation. In his deposition, Murdoch acknowledged that the conductors Maria Bartiromo, Lou Dobbs, Sean Hannity and Jeanine Pirro they “endorsed” the false narrative promoted by Trump.

“In hindsight,” Murdoch said in his deposition, according to reports il New York Times – I would have liked us to have been stronger in denouncing the thing”. Murdoch would also have quantified the degree of adherence of the different conductors to the false electoral narrative: “When asked if Fox News anchor Jeanine Pirro approved of the statements, Murdoch replied : “I think so,” reconstructs the Washington Post. Former anchor Lou Dobbs reportedly did it “a lot” and primetime anchor Sean Hannity “a little.”

See also  In the US, two "Quidditch" leagues change the name of the Harry Potter sport in controversy with Rowling's phrases about trans

You may also like

Teledriving on the 5G network at the MWC...

Wesley Joseph, critic of his album Glow (2023)

LIVE TMW – Lazio, Sarri: “Does Luis want...

Musk surpasses Arnault again and becomes the richest...

finally announced the first expansion, Shadow of Erdtree

Egypt, trial of Patrick Zaki: hearing adjourned to...

Manchester Orchestra announce VR album and film

American reporter questioned members of Congress about the...

lebron james injured | Sport

Zlatko Dalić refused to vote in the FIFA...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy