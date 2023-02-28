NEW YORK – Rupert Murdoch, owner of Fox News, admitted under oath that several of the station’s hosts endorsed Donald Trump’s false claim that he had been robbed of victory in the 2020 election. This is what emerges from documents recently disclosed and cited by various American media.

The US mogul’s admission came during a deposition in the context of the $ 1.6 billion defamation lawsuit filed against the network by the Dominion Voting Systems, which manufactures and sells electronic voting hardware and software. The company accused Fox News and the Fox Corporation to defame his reputation. In his deposition, Murdoch acknowledged that the conductors Maria Bartiromo, Lou Dobbs, Sean Hannity and Jeanine Pirro they “endorsed” the false narrative promoted by Trump.

“In hindsight,” Murdoch said in his deposition, according to reports il New York Times – I would have liked us to have been stronger in denouncing the thing”. Murdoch would also have quantified the degree of adherence of the different conductors to the false electoral narrative: “When asked if Fox News anchor Jeanine Pirro approved of the statements, Murdoch replied : “I think so,” reconstructs the Washington Post. Former anchor Lou Dobbs reportedly did it “a lot” and primetime anchor Sean Hannity “a little.”