Muro María, interview in Mondo Sonoro (2023)

Claudia, Rubén, Jorge and Andoni are wall mary (the group takes its name from the manga/anime “Attack the titans”) and have just released their second EP, “New To Nobody”which comes out in a physical edition together with “I’m Thinking of Quitting” su EP debut.

wall mary They are becoming one of the leading names in the effervescent scene of guitar bands based in Madrid, regulars on the capital’s circuit of venues (which never rests), where you can enjoy, week in, week out, the advent of a new project willing to sneak into the collective musical imagination, the new revelation group for a club of inveterate fans, capable of attending half a dozen bowling a week in order to join the next pogo and come out on top.

"Many times you are obsessed that a song is like that and a producer is a figure that commands respect". The evolution between the first epé of wall mary and the second is evident, the projection of the band as well. Now twinned with Niña Polaca, with whom they break the heart of any listener in "Tallinn", wall mary they move forward with style and strength. "It is true that in the previous generation there were almost no collaborations between bands. For us it is natural, we are friends, roommates and things arise ". Although "New To Nobody" play with the idea of "That feeling" which is the love that, although we have experienced it a hundred times, always ends up shaking us intensely and hurting us with its sharp edge, it is also a concept that can be applied to the classic guitar sound, the base from which to grow, and for which we also young people from Alicante living in Madrid are betting, which also always ends up dazzling us despite its long journey. "It's funny because by getting together so much between bands, a differentiation of the sound is sought, a more personal proposal. We are talking about groups that start from the sound of guitars but that are different". Love and its destruction ('Destruction or love' was the title of one of his masterpieces, Vicente Aleixandre, where he wrote: "Who loves me? body, a painful arch through which light passes slightly without ever touching anyone?"), its deterioration, is distilled into a work written through different love experiences of the different members of the group and is reflected in a cover in which the innocence of the beginning, the doubts and the warmth and sweetness, end up turning into a mixture of emotions and feelings, often inedible. Despite everything, we throw ourselves into life, guitars and love, even though we know how it can end.

That’s how the years go by and that’s how it is “New For Nobody”, an EP produced by Carlos Hernández Galán (“who has his style of producing and guiding you. It is very clear and very direct. A more fixed formula, which knows where it wants to go and how to get there and is almost always right”) and Luis and Carlos, by Cora Yako (“who, by also having a group of guitars, contribute a lot of their way of doing to the mix”). Working with a producer, oddly enough, is one of the big differences between a band that has just come out of the oven and a project like this, which already has the support of various partners in the industry. “Before, we recorded at home with Logic, with the means we had, and now having the opportunity to professionalize the song and make it sound good, and that they provide us with an external vision, is super important. Many times you are obsessed that a song is like that and a producer is a figure that commands respect “.

When we ask about the group’s expectations, the answers exude ambition and security in the music they defend. Recognition of a small format such as an EP, opportunities to move forward and synergy with the public that attends the concerts. “It has been very nice to see the feedback from the people and that when we give a concert a lot of people come. This has happened a bit lately, even when we opened for Carolina [Durante], people knew more and more songs. We hope they all like it and we are surprised because at the concerts this summer people know it”.