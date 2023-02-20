The band from Alicante based in Madrid wall mary continues his journey with the premiere of his new single “Ese sentimiento”. This new stage that comes after his debut EP “I’m thinking of quitting”who has left songs like “Cuéntame otra vez” or “I want (an apartment)”.

“Ese sentimiento” is the title of her new single and the second preview of a project that will be released in the first half of 2023. The song shows us Claudia Zuazo singing with regret at the imminent end of a relationship: “Lo I try to break but it is elastic; It’s that feeling.”

All in all, this song is configured as the most pop that the band has delivered. It is produced by Carlos Hernandez (Carolina Durante, Long live Sweden o The planets) and results in a brighter and lighter song than its predecessor. Muro María has performed at some major festivals (Mad Cool) and in some of the most outstanding venues (El Sol).

You will be able to see the group in Bilbao this week (Bao Sala Bilborock, February 24) together with Vicente Calderon, Fullcab y Laguna Goons