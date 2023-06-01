Muro María, review again for nobody / I’m thinking of leaving it

Things in the palace go slowly, and that is why perhaps having in our hands a physical job that compiles the songs that wall mary They have been publishing since last year in different formats, it has taken longer than many of us would have liked. But here it is, a unique vinyl to show us, in full perspective, why the Alicante quartet is the best thing that has happened to the terreta scene in recent years. Despite being two epés together (being its A side the so-called “New to no one” and its B-side, the already known “I’m thinking of quitting”), we can end up reading their recording as a whole that accurately and objectively summarizes the exciting and hectic course of the last couple of years in the band (from unexpected ups and downs in the line-up, to location changes or musical multiple jobs). A sort of chronological screen that encapsulates their first steps in the industry, and is, in turn, the optimal breeding ground to be able to see them soon deliver a full-fledged full-length debut.

For now, the first five songs, belonging to “New to no one”, narrow warm lines of affection, melodrama and heartbreak, revealing in their corresponding pieces, quickly and fully, the thousand wonders that the main voice of Claudia Zuazo is capable of delivering to us. Under the accurate bases of her fast and guitar pop, the tonal lines of her storyteller oscillate between the romantic folklorism of Maria Rodés (“That feeling”), the delicate and effusive contrasts of Isa Cea (“Far”), or the exacerbated and acid rage of Monteperdido (“You are always late”), thereby synthesizing the range of references that they capture in their final form and an unquestionable note of distinction that makes them stand out from other of their contemporaries. See also Multiple outbreak data in Florida hit record high, Mississippi's new crown death toll breaks record jqknews

In the company of their sister band, the boys from Niña Polaca, the people from Alicante manage to shape stories that speak of hearts that follow opposite paths (“Tell me again”) or about high-flying farewells that put an end to indelible memories (“Tallinn”). A sample of that sentimental and passionate trajectory that has marked the last compositional section of the band, something more sweetened, on the other hand, than their first EP, “I’m thinking of quitting”in which the formation allowed itself to be carried away by less circumspect and more relaxed texts, but not exempt from bittersweet memories (“Stupid Flanders”), or reflections charged with criticism of a scenario of future precariousness (“I want (an apartment)”). Thus, wall mary songs pit their poppiest songs against more direct and raw ones, underscoring the band’s desire to disassociate themselves from erratic fashions.