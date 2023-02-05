The JuniOrchestra in concert, conducted by Maestro Pappano. In the evening, the lighting of an opera and the delivery of 30 scholarships

Born in 1962, Enel is today leader in the global renewables markets. 60 years of history and proximity to people from the completion of the electricity grid, which guaranteed energy for families and the development of Italy, to innovation and electrification green. In a nutshell, to our growth and energy independence.

A birthday celebrated this December 6 atMusic Park Auditorium “Ennio Morricone” of Rome with a concert by the JuniOrchestra of the National Academy of Santa Cecilia, directed by Maestro Sir Antonio Pappano and Simone Genuini. And with the lighting of the installation “Eyes with eyes – Riflessi Futuri” – work of lights, colors and words inspired by energy and signed by the artist Arthur Duff.

“We have been giving energy to Italy for 60 years. We were born to do it and our mission hasn’t changed over time. Bringing energy to homes and businesses has always been about more than turning on a light bulb. In the 1960s, it meant bringing progress, fostering development and social change as well. Today, technological innovations allow us to do it in a sustainable way, creating new opportunities and contributing to Italy’s energy independence thanks to the energy produced from renewables” (Francesco Starace, Chief Executive Officer and General Manager of the Enel Group)

“We are convinced that the fate of a country is closely linked to the way in which energy is produced and consumed, so that Enel continues to play a leading role in the development and growth of Italy. A commitment that has deep roots in the past and is projected today towards the objectives of sustainability and the reduction of emissions” (Michele Crisostomo, President of the Enel Group and Enel Cuore onlus).

For this historic anniversary, the place and the protagonists are no coincidence: Enel has been at the side of the Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia as a founding member since 2003 – the year in which it shares its projects dedicated to the younger generations. In fact, during the event, Enel Heart will deliver 30 scholarships to young talents who cultivate a passion for music in the JuniOrchestra. Furthermore, for the occasion, the Enel Foundation has established 3 scholarships in memory of Franco Tatò, who directed Enel from 1996 to 2002, to be awarded to students of the national Doctorate in Sustainable Development and Climate Change which the Foundation itself helped to start which Knowledge Partner.

The JuniOrchestra is the premiere of children and teenagers created within the context of the Italian opera-symphonic foundations. Since 2005, the year in which Antonio Pappano took office as musical director of the Orchestra and Choir of Santa Cecilia, this is the fourth occasion that sees the Maestro climb onto the podium of the boys.

Pappano will conduct the first and last song in plan, which will open with Alexander Borodin’s Polovtsian Dances. The baton will then pass to Simone Genuini, Director of the JuniOrchestra since its foundation, for two dances taken from the Suite of six dances BB 86 by Béla Bartók: the n. 2 Allegro Molto and no. 3 Allegro Vivace. Then it will be the turn of the Suite of West Side Story, the famous musical composed by Leonard Bernstein. Finally, the last piece – Maurice Ravel’s Boléro – will again be entrusted to “Sir Tony”.

The event will be broadcast live on RaiPlay at 20.30, while Duff’s work will remain visible until 28 December in the Cavea of ​​the Auditorium.