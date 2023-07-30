“Music corrupts the youth”, Taliban morality police burn dozens of musical instruments in Afghanistan

Taliban morality police burned some musical instruments in Herat province in western Afghanistan. The news comes from the state-run Bakhtar news agency, quoting the Herat head of the Department for the Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice, Sheikh Aziz al-Rahman al-Muhajir, as saying the authorities seized and burned dozens of musical instruments because it is forbidden to listen to music.

The official called the dissemination of music a form of “corruption”, adding that music causes “the deception of young people and the destruction of society”. After returning to power in August 2021, the Taliban banned Afghan media from broadcasting music. Even wedding hall owners were recently ordered not to play music, while many Afghan artists and musicians have sought asylum in Western countries.

