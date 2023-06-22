Music Festival: 9 Cameroonian songs to know!

On the occasion of the 41st edition of the music festivalI invite you to discover Cameroon with nine songs.

This idea comes to me from a challenge that I tried to take up a few weeks ago. In this challenge, I had to give a title each day according to the theme of the day. And I confess that I failed miserably. Considering the millions of songs I listened to, from all genres and everywhere, choosing just one per theme was more difficult than expected. Held by the number of words, I will try somehow to introduce you for the nine categories chosen, a Cameroonian title which for me must be known to all. Let’s go !

1. The song of my life

For this category, I chose a title with soft and melodious sounds. A hymn to love, Cameroonian style in the Duala language. Discover Ben and Grace Deccaa brother and a sister, in their title « Axis Dimbea ». The cover of Sandrine Nnanga with French subtitles is just amazing.

2. The essential evening song

My essential song in the evening is a title of the one called the “Queen of Bikutsi”. Sometimes contested, she always knows how to set an atmosphere of madness. It is “Shake Shake” of Lady Ponceit’s all in the title too.

3. The current song that I love

Wow, this one is tough. Lately, I don’t consume much local (lol). I really have no idea what’s going on now, so I’m going to quote the most recent that I’ve listened to and enjoyed. This song has a retro vibe that I love.

4. The song that relaxes me

The Cameroonian song that relaxes me is that of a multi-talented artist. His usual style is rap but for this title, he added “the thing”. The result is one of my favorite songs of all time. It is called « MbokoGod » and this song is called “Cash, put the money down”. The combination of Camfranglais and local sounds plus a colorful clip, genius!

5. The song to dance for two

Another difficult category. It’s very rare that I dance as a couple on the Cameroonian discography. I’m more of the type to break my back over a good bikutsi, savor a colorful cocktail during a low volume makossa or even do karaoke to urban music. But I will quote an artist in whom I have always believed and one of the best of his generation: Locko. Thank you for this nugget!

6. The song that makes me sad

When it comes to being sad, I’m extremely retro in my choice of songs. So one that’s always effective in bringing me to tears is “Claudia” by Sam Mbende. The clip is so sad. When I was younger, I never watched him.

7. The song I know by heart

This song was a real « banger ». Cameroon had the honor of shining on the world stage, with an MTV Africa Music Award winning artist. Stanley Enow in “Hey Father”you had to be there when it was released in 2013 to see it. It was better not to know the words of the national anthem rather than those of this song otherwise you were literally out of it.

8. A song that I don’t assume to like

There are way too many. It must be said, we are rather good in terms of goofy songs in the Cameroonian discography. But my favorite is definitely “Frotambo” from Petit Pays. An expression now used in the local jargon to designate a place of celebration, of debauchery. Just that!

9. The song with the best collaboration

I could also name several, but there arethis song from the 80son the title Caribbean flowers, which for me is the best collaboration in the history of Cameroonian music. The artists who laid down their voices are mostly legends : Marco Mbella, Tom Yom’s, Annie Anzouer, Dina Bell, Sam Fan Thomas… Brilliant talent, eternal voices.

In Cameroon, there is so much talent that it’s almost a heartbreak to only owe choose nine. So there are many that could fit the different themes but all good things have to have limits. So that’s the end of my little themed playlist. I hope you will like it.

See you soon and Happy 41st Music Day !

