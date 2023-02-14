The music is the science and art of arranging and ordering sounds and silences over time, so that the resulting sounds are pleasing to the ear. It could be defined as a means of expressing one’s sensitivity, ideas or convictions, which one would like to share with others. This is how it contributes to changing things, to informing others… So few people know what music really involves and are unaware of the effect it could have on our daily lives.

Credit: Image by FirmbeeVia Pixabay

For a short time in Togo, we have been witnessing the birth of certain songs which seem to deviate from the objectives of the music. This is how everyone gets into music and sings whatever comes into their heads. Others go so far as to flaunt their deepest desires through their music. Except they don’t know what it would entail, insofar as they decide to share it with others. Some understood it, but others unfortunately did not. Indeed, for some time, songs that have become really viral have been shaking the web. Songs with unorthodox messages.

Bringing to justice the authors of depravity in music, is it restricting freedom of expression?

For some, dragging the authors of depravity into music would be a way of preventing people from freely expressing what they feel. It’s like preventing them from expressing themselves freely. Others, on the other hand, believe that it should, insofar as it makes it possible to restrict the disclosure of content which will not affect young people. The one who is the next generation. This fragile one that we try to educate so that they become good model and responsible citizens of tomorrow.

Sir the Minister of Primary, Secondary, Technical and Handicraft Education Prof Komla Dodzi KOKOROKO became aware of the issues of depraving music. It is in optics thathe relieved two directors of their functions for having blackmailed a certain artist whose depraved musical content would not only be harmful to young people, but also contrary to the values ​​that we are trying to inculcate in the youngest. The three directors were subsequently rehired and the singer in question finally apologized and promised to rework the content of his songs in the future. Let’s hope so. Because now the Togolese Federation of Music takes care of it.

In reality, this decision has been criticized by some insofar as they do not see how it could affect young people. Because according to them: There is nothing to hide these days, because children already know everything. And since they already know everything, we shouldn’t let them go that way. A song whose translated lyrics mean:

“A little… … My darling coco, my girlfriend. It’s been a long time since I’ve done it… It’s been a long time… If you let me put it in… I won’t accept to take it off anymore… Honey Coco, come on, let’s go to bed… You and I are going to cum…”

In short, in my opinion, such words that loop in the song can only be harmful to youth, the main consumers of depraving music. Some parents are aware of this and refuse their children to sing such songs in their presence.

In an exclusive interview conducted by Grand Reporter Media, we could hear the President of the Togolese Federation of Music ARIAL DASSANOU give his opinion on music with depraving content.

My opinion on the subject

Limiting depraving songs can’t be a good thing. Indeed the Minister of Education in Togo noticed this influence that music can have on the personality. That’s why he took action (even if too drastic for others). All this in order to give a clear and simple message : music can be harmful and singing anything could affect youth.

Serge Frogtéba BAMA