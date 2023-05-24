Music legend Tina Turner has died

Listen to the audio version of the article

Tina Turner has passed away at the age of 83. Her spokesperson announced it, according to Sky News. “Tina Turner, the Queen of Rock’n Roll, passed away peacefully today at the age of 83 after a long illness at her home in Küsnacht near Zurich, Switzerland. With her, the world loses a music legend and role model.”

The unstoppable singer and stage performer who teamed with husband Ike Turner for a string of hit records and live performances in the ’60s and ’70s and survived her marriage to triumph into midlife with “What’s Love Got to Do With It”, died at the age of 83. She had become a Swiss citizen ten years ago.

Born Anna Mae Bullock in a hospital in Tennessee, she had spent her last years on an estate on Lake Zurich. Physically abused, emotionally devastated and financially ruined by her 20-year relationship with Ike Turner, she became a single-handed superstar in her 40s, at a time when most of her peers were in decline, and has remained a major attraction for concerts of the following years.

With admirers ranging from Beyoncé to Mick Jagger, Turner was one of the world‘s most successful entertainers, known for a core of pop, rock and rhythm and blues tracks: “Proud Mary”, “Nutbush City Limits”, “River Deep , Mountain High ,” and 80s hits, including “What’s Love Got to Do with It,” “We Don’t Need Another Hero” and a cover of Al Green’s “Let’s Stay Together.”

His trademarks were his growling contralto, his bold smile and strong cheekbones, his palette of wigs and the fast, muscular legs that he didn’t hesitate to show off. She has sold more than 150 million records worldwide, won 11 Grammys, was voted alongside Ike into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1991 (and alone in 2021), and was honored at the Kennedy Center in 2005. with Beyoncé and Oprah Winfrey among those who praise her. Her life became the basis for a film, a Broadway musical, and an HBO documentary in 2021 that defined her public farewell.