Music takes center stage at Torino Comics: concerts, Battle of the bands, School of Rock and K-pop

The music is the great protagonist of the XXVII edition of Torino Comicsscheduled from 14 to 16 April 2023 at Lingotto Fiere Turin.

Spaces and events are growing dedicated to this theme, which is increasingly successful with the public at each edition. It starts with big concerts: the star of Saturday 15 And George Vanni, the most famous voice of the theme songs of Italian cartoons of the 90s and 2000s, from Pokemon to One Piece, from Dragon Ball to the Knights of the Zodiac; while on Sunday 16 the queen of TV theme songs returns Cristina D’Avena; to accompany her on the main stage of Torino Comics it’s the Gem Boys, demented rock group famous for parody covers of cartoon theme songs.

Friday the 14th is the turn of the Gremlins Soundtrackscover band from Turin specializing in 80s movie soundtracksfrom Rocky to Back to the Future, from Ghostbusters to The Neverending Story, and of Laura Cotza and Alessandro Falco and their show The magical world of Laura: a concert dedicated to the most beautiful songs from Disney animated films, come Frozen, Toy Story, Oceania e il Re Leone.

Torino Comics celebrates the film’s 20th anniversary School of Rock. And Saturday and Sunday the Battle of the Bands.

on the occasion of 20 years from the exit of School of Rock, cult film with Jack Black, in the day of Friday Torino Comics hosts, inside the rock area, Oltre 50 pupils Of music schools from all over northern Italy. Each school has 1 hour and a half to present its project and perform in front of the Turin public: essays, live bands or soloists and singing sessions are scheduled.

Saturday and Sunday the rock area is instead transformed into an arena dedicated to Battle of the Bands: Torino Comics indeed organizes, in collaboration with Joey’s Garage by Joey Tassello e Merula Musical Warehouse, a contest dedicated to all rockers (and not only). Through an online vote, they have been selected in recent weeks 20 band who will have the opportunity to perform live during Torino Comics and compete for the final victory. Up for grabs for the winning band a Merula golden ticket which entitles you to a concert on the Merula stage in Roreto di Cherasco, with live multitrack recording and direct on the channels of the music warehouse.

In addition to the contest, the rock area hosts meetings, interviews and live performances, such as those of Jolie, (Friday 14th), nerdy singer and entertainerin an exhibition dedicated to theme songs from the 80s/90s/2000s, e Nicoletta Rosellini (Saturday 15 and Sunday 16), cantautrice power metalmember of Kalidia and Walk in Darkness, who at Turin Comics presents his new album with songs inspired by videogames, such as Warcraft and Crossroad’s Inn.

There is no shortage of musical moments in the cosplay program as well: Saturday 15 at 13 is scheduled for Karacosplay, costume karaoke contest: a real in-character performance singing live, with a quality jury that evaluates the participants for vocal skills and for the interpretation of the character; the jurors are Marco Priotti, singer and vocal coach among the protagonists of the 2018 edition of The Voice of Italy, and Simone Tarantino, singer and guitarist. Sunday 16th takes place on classic karaoke contest: the participants are judged by Giulia Coda, singer, vocalist and singing teacher, and by the pianist Riccardo Da Ronco.

K-pop and Korean culture

Thanks to the collaboration with the TKC association – Turin Korea Connection the area dedicated to k-pop (Korean Pop) returns to Torino Comics, a musical genre exported from South Korea which has its roots in pop, but which draws inspiration from other genres such as rap, rock, soul, R&B and funk. Saturday 15th April Turin Comics hosts the new national contest K-Stage Battle League, K-pop dance competition aimed at soloists, duets and crews which makes its debut in Turin and which will touch various stages in Italy during the year, including Milan and Piacenza. In addition to the contest, the Turin Korea Connection association is present at the fair with an area of ​​over 100 square meters dedicated entirely to K-pop, with numerous scheduled activities: K-pop Random Dance, K-pop games, workshops to learn K-pop dance and Noraebang, Korean karaoke, to sing your favorite songs with friends. Sunday 16th a showcase is planned, with k-pop song and dance performances open to all.