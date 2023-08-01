Musical Funny Girl premieres in São Paulo – MONDO MODA

Unpublished in Brazil, the musical “Funny Girl – A Garota Genial”, based on Barbra Streisand’s greatest cinematographic success, will arrive in São Paulo on August 18th at Teatro Porto. Lorenzetti is the sponsor of the piece.

“Funny Girl” tells the story of Fanny Brice, a young Jewish woman who dreams of stardom and fame. Treated like an ugly duckling by the others, she steals the show at a local show and is hired by a famous producer who decides to invest in her career. Recognized for her talent, Fanny falls in love with the compulsive gambler Nicky and they soon get married. However, as his career prospers, their relationship deteriorates. It’s the same plot as ‘A Star Is Born’, shall we say…

Funny Girl @ disclosure

The actress chosen for the Brazilian version is Giulia Nadruz who participated in West Side Story, The Phantom of the Opera, Barnum – The King of the Show, Tick Tick Boom!, Ghost and Sherek.

His partner in the plot is lived by Eriberto Leão, who faces a Broadway musical for the first time. Both were chosen after an audition process that lasted two weeks and had more than 500 applicants.

Plus: The movie ‘Funny Girl’ secured the Oscar for Best Actress for Barbra Streisand in 1969. The character was also the obsession of Rachel Berry (Lea Michele) in the series “Glee” (2009-2015). In 2022, the actress became a producer and protagonist of the Broadway version of the musical.

Service

Musical ”Funny Girl – A Garota Genial”

Date: From August 18 to October 8, 2023

Sessions: Fridays, at 20h; Saturdays at 4:30 pm and 8 pm; Sunday at 3:30 pm and 7 pm

Location: Teatro Porto – Alameda Barão de Piracicaba, 740 – Campos Elíseos, São Paulo – SP

Tickets between BRL 25.00 and BRL 250.00

Online sales: www.sympla.com.br

