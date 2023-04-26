Home » Musician and producer James Ellis Ford will have a solo album this month
The producer and musician James Ellis Fordwho has become one of the most important British producers of the moment thanks to his work with artists such as Arctic Monkeys, Gorillaz o Depeche Mode among others, has announced the release of his debut solo album under the title of “The Hum”which will see the light next May 12 through the record company Warp Records. The musician will come to spain this same year since he is one of the artists confirmed for the Primavera Sound in Barcelona and Madrid.

“The Hum” is an album that pays homage to several things, but among them, English pop music from Robert Wyatt y Brian Eno, but also a love letter to the Palestinian roots of his wife and son. On the album, the English producer played the instruments live, recording everything in a first or second take. But undoubtedly for Ford the hardest part was writing the lyrics: “A lot of the lyrics are about how I adjust to changes in life: becoming a father, getting old, my friend getting sick. Having children is a huge and positive paradigm shift: you’re not the center of the world anymore, but both that and the situation with Jas made me consider my own mortality for the first time.

The origin of the album comes from the artist’s decision to build a studio in his family home in 2017, which allowed him to experiment with different sounds and melodies. Ford He has already advanced the first single from the album called “I Never Wanted Anything” which refers to the realization of these intermediate years where one begins to lose certain opportunities but, at the same time, is comfortable with it.

