World

Musk announces: “I’m buying Manchester United”. But maybe it’s a joke

Elon Musk announced on Twitter that he will buy Manchester United, the team from the British city currently owned by the Glazer family of American entrepreneurs. The announcement came after a series of tweets in which the Tesla boss joked about his political affiliation, so it’s not clear if this is yet another prank of the richest man in the world.

«To be clear, I support the left of the Republican party and the right of the Democratic one. Also I’m buying Manchester United. You’re welcome! ”Is the Twitter sequence in which Musk announced the purchase of the club from the north of England. It could be a joke, however, Tesla’s boss knows very well the weight that his tweets have on the media and on market trends.

