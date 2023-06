Listen to the audio version of the article

Elon Musk attacks the Apple viewer, recently presented by the apple company as one of the greatest inventions of the century.

The billionaire posted on Twitter a photo of the new device with the cost of $3,499 on it, alongside an image of hallucinogenic mushrooms for just $20. “Apple’s augmented reality against augmented reality,” commented the Tesla patron.

In a few hours, the post received almost 1 million likes with some users calling it “the most beautiful meme ever”.