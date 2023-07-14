Home » Musk challenges ChatGpt, his AI merged with Twitter ‘to understand the universe’
A Elon Musk Tesla, Space X and Twitter were not enough. In fact, the entrepreneur founded a new company. It’s called xAI and has the goal of “understanding the nature of the universe” through the development of artificial intelligence. The new creature’s website states that xAI “will actively work with Twitter, Tesla and other companies to achieve its mission”. The xAI team is led by Musk and includes eleven people – all men – who have worked in the past in large companies that develop AI: OpenAI, Google Research, Microsoft Research, and DeepMind.

