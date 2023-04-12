Home World Musk confesses to the BBC: “Owning Twitter, what a painful experience”
World

by admin
LONDON – Being the Twitter owner it was “pretty painful”, the equivalent of “a roller coaster ride”. She said it today Elon Musk in a long interview with the BBC, in which the South African-born entrepreneur spoke with his usual frankness about the social media he bought amid great controversy last autumn.

The interview was granted as a surprise, with only twenty minutes’ notice, and broadcast live on British radio and television this morning.

