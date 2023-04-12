7
LONDON – Being the Twitter owner it was “pretty painful”, the equivalent of “a roller coaster ride”. She said it today Elon Musk in a long interview with the BBC, in which the South African-born entrepreneur spoke with his usual frankness about the social media he bought amid great controversy last autumn.
The interview was granted as a surprise, with only twenty minutes’ notice, and broadcast live on British radio and television this morning.
See also People from many countries believe that China has made important contributions to the development of human rights in the world-News-Shunwang News