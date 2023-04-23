Home » Musk has second thoughts, the blue check for super-VIPs is back on Twitter: even if they are deceased
Elon Musk has reconsidered and, after the protests of more or less well-known celebrities around the world, has decided to restore the blue Twitter check on the profiles of some super-VIP characters, even if they are deceased. There was no specific indication on the selection criteria, but according to some specialized sites, it would be accounts with at least one million followers.

The blue check remained free until a few days ago, but today anyone who wants to enrich their profile of the sign that guarantees authenticity and fame must pay Twitter $8 a month.

As announced last year, Musk has in fact moved from words to deeds, implementing the strategy dubbed «Twitter Blue» to generate new revenue.

And so the free accounts that had the tick lost it on Thursday. However, in three days only a very small part of the marked users signed up by paying the 8 dollars, less than 5% of the 407,000 interested profiles, according to some estimates in the sector. Without any particular explanation, other than a Tweet from the owner himself announcing that he would pay out of pocket for some accounts, a number of celebrities have independently regained the tick: names include those of writer Stephen King, NBA champion LeBron James and former US President Donald Trump.

