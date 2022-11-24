Musk is hiring for Twitter and considering a second headquarters in Texas

Source: Mobile China 2022-11-23 18:22:13

【Data map】

In a recent meeting with Twitter employees, Musk talked about hiring new employees for the social media company and possibly opening a second headquarters in Texas in the future.

Twitter

During a staff meeting on Monday, November 21, Musk announced that Twitter was hiring new employees. He pointed out that Twitter has openings in sales. Twitter is also hiring engineers. Musk said Twitter’s “first priority” is to hire people who can write code. He told employees that Twitter would be happy to accept referrals from friends or acquaintances who might be qualified to work at the company.

Prior to this, Musk implemented large-scale layoffs on Twitter. Before notifying the employees who would be fired, Musk sent a company-wide letter explaining that the layoffs were “necessary to ensure the company’s success moving forward.” However, public documents show that even if Musk’s acquisition of Twitter fails, Twitter executives still plan to make large-scale layoffs at the company.

Musk

During Monday’s meeting, a staffer asked Musk if he planned to move Twitter’s headquarters to Texas. When Musk announced his intention to buy Twitter earlier this year, there was speculation that he would move the company’s headquarters to Texas. After all, other companies Musk leads — including Tesla, SpaceX and The Boring Company — have headquarters there. Governor George Abbott also invited Musk to establish a Twitter base in Texas.

Musk said he has no plans to move Twitter’s headquarters entirely to Texas. He is considering the idea of ​​a second headquarters in Texas in the future, with another in San Francisco. Musk also offered a surprising reason why he didn’t move Twitter to Texas — at least not yet.

“If we wanted to move our headquarters to Texas, I think it would affect the idea that Twitter has gone from left to right, but it doesn’t,” he said. “This is not a right-wing takeover of Twitter. This is a modest takeover of Twitter,” Musk told Twitter employees.

Keywords: Texas offers a public filing