Musk plans to launch a new version of Twitter authentication next week using gold, gray and blue colors

Musk plans to launch a new version of Twitter authentication next week using gold, gray and blue colors

Original title: Musk plans to launch a new version of Twitter certification next week to use gold, gray and blue

China News Service, November 26. According to Reuters, Twitter CEO Musk said that the new version of the Twitter authentication service is tentatively scheduled to be launched next Friday (December 2), using three colors to distinguish authenticated users.

Musk wrote in a tweet that certified companies will be represented in gold, governments in gray, and individuals (whether they are celebrities or not) previously used in blue, and that all certifications will be manually verified before being activated.

In addition, he said that all verified individuals will get the same blue badge, but users can have secondary small icons to show that they belong to a certified organization.

In October of this year, after Musk entered Twitter, he launched a paid authentication subscription service to users. Users can pay $7.99 a month to purchase a blue label to authenticate their identities. However, due to the imperfect authentication system, a large number of fake accounts appeared, and the fee-based authentication was urgently suspended.Return to Sohu to see more

