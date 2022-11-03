Elon Musk, the world‘s richest man (Michael Gonzalez/Getty Images)

[See China November 3, 2022 News](See Chinese reporter Xiao Ran’s comprehensive report) Tesla CEOMuskAfter 6 months of twists and turns, it was completed on October 27takeover twitter.The 51-year-oldWorld ‘s richest manTaking office with drastic measures, plans to take drastic action on Twitterreform.Advocatefreedom of speechThe first thing Musk has to address is the Twitter platformContent Moderationproblems, and the introduction of a charging modelincrease income。

The new official took office as the only director and CEO of the three fires

The first fire lit by Musk after taking over Twitter was the immediate firing of CEO Parag Agrawal and CFO Ned Segal and head of legal policy, trust and safety Gard. Vijaya Gadde). Gard was reported to have played a central role in Twitter’s decision to ban former President Trump’s posts and eventually suspend his account. Musk tweeted that day: “The bird is free.”

The second fire is the dissolution of the board of directors. Twitter’s securities documents submitted on October 31 show that Twitter’s 9-member board of directors has been dissolved last Thursday, including Li Feifei, a Chinese-American who is suspected of having a CCP background, and Musk has become the only director. On October 31, Musk said he would be the CEO of Twitter. So far, he has been the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of five companies.

The third fire is the planned mass layoffs. The “Washington Post” disclosed that Musk plans to lay off a quarter of Twitter employees in the first round of layoffs, equivalent to nearly 2,000 people.

Proposed Content Review Board to Unblock Individual Conservative Accounts

Musk said last week that a content moderation committee with widely differing views would be formed and that no major decisions would be made on content or reinstating banned accounts until then. In recent days, he said it could take weeks to recover the account. However, there are signs that Musk is already working on some cases.

On November 1, Musk changed his Twitter title from “Twitter Boss” to “Twitter Complaint Hotline Operator” and began investigating and unblocking accounts of once-banned conservatives.

Arizona secretary of state Republican nominee Mark Finchem’s Twitter account was blocked on October 31, shortly after entrusting former Trump lawyer Jenna Ellis to file a complaint with Musk. Get unbanned. Finchem tweeted thanking Musk for reinstating his account, “We’re back. Thank you Musk for stopping me from suspending my Twitter communications a week before the election. Twitter will be a lot better with you at the helm.”

Musk said Wednesday that he spoke with a number of civil society leaders about how the company “will continue to combat hate and harassment and enforce its election integrity policy.” “Twitter’s content moderation committee will include widely divided representatives, which will certainly include the civil rights community and groups facing hate fueling violence,” he tweeted.

He also said that Twitter “cannot be an all-in-one hellscape where anything you say will have no consequences!” In addition to being law-abiding, Musk said Twitter must “warmly welcome everyone.” He has said he welcomes former President Trump among those who return to Twitter, but Trump said last week that he would stick with Truth Social and not plan to return to Twitter, calling Musk “sane” man” and bless him.

Introduce a fee-based model for a monthly fee of $8 to get a blue tick

The Wall Street Journal reported that Musk is seeking to increase revenue through a subscription model to reduce Twitter’s reliance on digital advertising revenue, which accounts for 90 percent of sales.

On November 1, Musk said that in the future, he will only need to pay $8 a month to have a “Blue Gogo” certification badge. Subscribers get “priority in replies, mentions and searches”, “post long videos and audios”, “half the number of ads” and more, a service that is “critical to defeating spam/scam” .

In June last year, Twitter launched the “Twitter Blue” subscription service for the first time. The monthly fee is $4.99. It includes advanced functions such as undoing tweets, saving tweets, and modifying App icons. It is available in the United States, Canada, and Australia. and New Zealand.

On the current platform, if you find a blue checkmark next to a username, it means that Twitter has verified that the account is indeed owned by that person (or organization). Musk said that in the future, “there will be a second label under the name of the public figure” to give certification to avoid counterfeiting.

It’s not clear if verified accounts will be required to pay a monthly fee to keep their tags, or if Musk’s verification program will affect or integrate with the “Twitter Blue” service.

In 2021, Twitter will restart the certification program, and the active accounts that can receive badges are news organizations, journalists and journalists; government; enterprises, brands and non-profit organizations; entertainment or production companies, individuals in the entertainment industry; sports organizations and athletes ; activists and organizers; and content creators and other influencers.

