New York – Elon Musk smiled into the headquarters of Twitterin San Francisco, with a porcelain sink in his hand and posted the video on the social network, accompanied by the message: “let that sink in!”, playing on the word “sink” “sink”, which generally indicates taking note of a news coming up, a sort of “get over it”, something “very interesting” and “full of developments” arrives.

But not positive for employees, for whom mass layoffs are expected. This scene is already destined to become a “meme” or a “gif” and be relaunched on Twitterin line with the irreverence of the founder of SpaceX and Tesla, ready for another climb.

The richest troll in the world has started his countdown for days that should lead to the white smoke, or blue in this case: the purchase of Twitter for 44 billion dollars. The agreement with the top management of the platform must be signed by Friday, at the end of months of announcements, denials, attacks, spite, to the point that the agreement seemed to have evaporated.

In any case, Friday would not have been an ordinary day: it is the deadline set by the judge of the Delaware court, Kathaleen McCormic, who deals with the legal battle between the parties, to find an agreement. After October 28, the court will deal directly with the case and start the trial. There should be no risk. Musk wants to shut down and for this he also brought the sink. Last week he wrote an almost cryptic “I won’t let you down”, aimed at his 110 million followers. On his account he has updated his bio, putting the title of “Chief Twit” and the location Twitter HQ, the headquarters. First he had a “what’s happening”.

By Friday Musk will become the owner of one of the most famous social networks in the world, with over two hundred million users, half of whom follow him, while others are ready to abandon it so as not to witness the return of thousands of Trumpians banned by the old social policy. Musk has opened the doors to Donald Trump, but the tycoon has so far said that he is fine in his private platform, Truth, which however does not follow anyone.

Meanwhile, the stock on Wall Street has reached a price of 53 dollars, far from the 54.20 offered in the spring by Musk for each share, but much higher than a few months ago. The deal with Morgan Stanley and Bank of America helped the billionaire finance the purchase. Solved the financial problems, Musk will face those of the management of the social, where a very tense environment awaits him. Employees, according to what he revealed Time, have been circulating an internal letter for days in which they contest the plan of the new owner who wants to cut the workforce by 75 percent. The billionaire has communicated his intentions to the founders, explaining that he aims to bring employees from the current 7,500 to two thousand and, according to the Washington Post, even to use the cleaver towards a “too much left-aligned” work environment. Not quite in line with its promise to do of Twitter the Eden of free thought. Less staff also means less control over the quality of messages.

In reality, the current management had also been thinking about staff cuts, which could reduce costs by 800 million dollars by the end of 2023, but they did not want to be the one who would bring the bad news to employees. Musk will do it with higher numbers and, if he is faithful to his troll style of him, even in a mocking way. In the last few hours, his followers have been excited at the idea of ​​the arrival of a billionaire ready to fire thousands of people: commenting on the post with the sink, thousands have responded, many applaud the arrival of Musk, exalt the use of the cleaver and show the billionaire in the gladiator version, executioner of the night, armed with a buckshot rifle, or with his ageless face reproduced inside a huge middle finger. Someone even suggested a joke, hoping to get his approval. He says, “Elon Musk is in favor of working remotely. As long as he’s not a Twitter“.