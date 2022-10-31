Listen to the audio version of the article

Four days after buying Twitter, Elon Musk is immediately in the storm. The billionaire tweets a link to a conspiracy theory about the assault on Paul Hairy and then deletes it. A move that fuels doubts and criticisms about how Tesla’s boss will fight disinformation and hate speech and violence on the platform. Responding to a tweet from Hillary Clinton condemning the assault on the House Speaker’s husband, calling him the result of conspiracy theories spread by Republicans,

What Musk wrote

Musk wrote: “There is a tiny possibility that there may be more behind this story than what appears at first glance.” On the twitter he attached the link of the Santa Monica Observer, according to which the assault never happened and Paul Pelosi was in the company of a gigolo. The Santa Monica Observer is an extremist site, famous according to many for its fake news: in the past it had written that Hillary Clinton was killed in the 9/11 attacks and replaced by a stunt double.

Musk’s tweet follows the assurances of Twitter’s security officer, Yoel Roth, who in the last few hours has specified how despite the change of ownership the “policies of the company have not changed”. The boom in tweets with “insults and derogatory terms” following Musk’s takeover – explained Roth – are responsible “300 accounts, almost all of which are not authentic. We are taking measures to ban users involved in this trolling campaign ”from using social media and“ we will continue to work to make Twitter safe ”.

The other conspiracy theories

Musk isn’t the only one riding conspiracy theories about Pelosi, however. While the Speaker of the House describes herself as “shocked and traumatized” by the assault on her husband, who is still hospitalized but is improving, theories on her social media are rampant – especially to the right – theories about what would have ‘really’ happened .

“There are very strange details,” reads a forum devoted to former White House strategist Steve Bannon. “I wonder if Pelosi tried to put on the mini of him January 6,” wrote and then canceled Greg Kelly, the anchor of the right-wing network Newsmax.