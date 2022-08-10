Listen to the audio version of the article

Elon Musk sold Tesla shares worth $ 6.9 billion. Bloomberg agency reports. A decision, according to what Musk himself said, linked to the ongoing match for the acquisition of Twitter: the tycoon had first launched an offer of 44 billion dollars, then he had said he wanted to withdraw and now a battle is underway legal.

As speculation ramped up about the reason for the divestiture, Musk responded in a series of late-night tweets, saying he wanted to avoid an emergency stock sale if he were forced to complete the $ 44 billion Twitter acquisition, from which he would. got out of the way last month.

This huge new sale comes just a few months after another large sale, on the eve of the announcement of wanting to acquire the social network. In that case Musk sold Tesla shares for about $ 8.5 billion, according to Bloomberg reports.

The moves of the last few days have not even escaped the followers of the American billionaire, who have asked if he would be willing to buy back the shares in the event that the acquisition of Twitter does not go through. And Musk said yes.

According to some experts, however, there is not only the match for control of Twitter behind these decisions by Elon Musk. While it is true that Tesla shares have rebounded by 35% from the lows of the year, it is also true – reports Bloomberg – that the price is still about 20% lower than in the past. And the market outlook may not be the most favorable in the coming period.