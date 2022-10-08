According to CNET, SpaceX is launching so many Falcon 9 rocket missions that they are almost routine. However, sometimes people may have a new perspective on a task. Thursday, SpaceX founder Elon Musk tweeted a great video of a Falcon 9 second stage deorbiting burn.

This isn’t the highest-resolution view you’ll ever see, but it’s worth noting that these images and videos are from the perspective of a Starlink satellite. In a video clip, it’s easier to spot the action. Walk through a series of satellites floating in space and observe a small white object near the upper right corner. At first it seemed to be floating there, then it flew to the right like a bat.

This is what happened. Falcon 9 – SpaceX’s workhorse rocket, responsible for launching satellites and astronauts. The rocket’s first stage handles the heavy lifting of takeoff, then brings itself back to Earth for reuse. The second stage is responsible for delivering the payload into orbit. The second stage is ultimately destined to burn up in Earth’s atmosphere. The derailment burn puts it in a position to safely dispose of itself.

SpaceX has been putting Starlink satellites into orbit to build a global broadband network. These satellites have been a source of controversy because of their unwanted streaks of light in astronomical observations. And Musk’s video has also led to questions about Starlink’s camera capabilities.