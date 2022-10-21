Listen to the audio version of the article

Elon Musk always at the center of media attention, both for his attempt to acquire Twitter and for his withdrawal from financially supporting the Starlink satellite network, crucial for Ukraine’s Internet presence, which is leading to heavy consequences at the level of the US federal administration.

Let’s start with Twitter. According to an indiscretion collected by Washington PostElon Musk plans to lay off most of the microblogging social workforce if and when he becomes the owner of the company.

Musk would have told potential investors that they would participate in his Twitter purchase which plans to cut nearly 75% of the employee base, which currently consists of 7,500 people. The newspaper cited anonymous documents and sources.

Twitter, for now, hold back



Twitter, for its part, is holding back for now. The company has communicated to its staff that there have been no plans for company-wide layoffs since the deal with Musk was signed, and still far from being implemented.

In a memo reviewed by Bloomberg NewsTwitter general counsel Sean Edgett warned workers to expect “tons of public rumors and speculation.” “We have no confirmation of the buyer’s plans (Musk, ndr) after closing and we advise not to follow any leaked rumors or documents, but rather to wait for the facts from us and the buyer directly, ”he said.

Many analysts believe that a 75% cut in Twitter’s workforce would have a huge impact on society. In particular, it would be almost impossible, they argue, to be able to limit the presence of spam accounts on the platform. And just the count of spam and “not real” accounts had been one of the causes – at least to give credit to the words of Elon Musk – of the failure to finalize the acquisition agreement.

The Biden administration, worried, tries to intervene on Elon’s plans

The second point directly calls into question the Biden administration, which is considering whether to subject some of Musk’s companies and operations, including the possible acquisition of Twitter and the management of SpaceX’s Starlink satellite network, to review. National security is at stake.