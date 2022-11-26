Home World Musk will back Republican DeSantis if he runs for 2024 US presidential election
Musk will back Republican DeSantis if he runs for 2024 US presidential election

Musk will back Republican DeSantis if he runs for 2024 US presidential election

Musk recalled that he had previously actively supported Obama and voted for Biden, but was disappointed

Elon Musk intends to support the governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis, a Republican, if he intends to run for president in 2024. The multibillionaire replied “Yes” on Twitter to the question “Will you support Ron DeSantis in 2024, Elon?”. In the same discussion on the social network that he recently acquired, Musk recalled that he had actively supported Obama, previously, and voted for Biden, but that he was disappointed. «My preference for the presidency in 2024 – he wrote – goes to a reasonable and centrist person. I had hoped it would be like this for the Biden administration, but so far I have been disappointed.”

In recent days, Elon Musk had Donald Trump’s Twitter account reactivated, but the former US president, who announced his re-nomination for the next presidential elections, had made it known that he was not interested.

