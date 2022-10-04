[The Epoch Times, October 4, 2022](The Epoch Times reporter Andrew Moran reported/compiled by Chen Ting) On Monday (October 3), Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk tweeted (Twitter) delves into geopolitics, proposing possible peaceful solutions to the Russian-Ukrainian conflict.

Musk proposed a four-part plan to promote peace in Eastern Europe and invited netizens to vote on it.

Musk first suggested that “referendums in annexed areas be re-run under the supervision of the United Nations.” If the public votes against a Russian takeover, then Moscow is leaving.

The second part is to reiterate that Crimea is formally part of Russia “as it has been since 1783 (until Khrushchev made a mistake)”. The last two parts include securing water supplies to Crimea and ensuring that Ukraine remains neutral.

“This is most likely the end result, the question is just how many people will die before that,” he tweeted. “It is also worth mentioning that a possible outcome of this conflict (though unlikely ), it is a nuclear war.” As a result, netizens voted 61.5% “oppose” and 38.5% “yes”.

He then set up a second poll on Twitter, asking netizens if the wishes of the residents of Crimea and Donbass could “decide whether they belong to Russia or Ukraine.” More than half (57.2 percent) voted “yes,” while 42.8 percent voted “no.”

Some netizens said that Musk angered many Ukrainians and caused pro-Ukrainian groups to use the “largest robot attack” to change the voting results. Musk replied that he did not care whether it was popular or not. “What I care about is that hundreds of Thousands of people may die needlessly for essentially the same result,” he wrote.

“Russia is doing partial mobilization. If Crimea is at risk, they will do full war mobilization. Casualties on both sides will be devastating. Russia has more than 3 times the population of Ukraine , so Ukraine is unlikely to win in a total war. If you care about the Ukrainian people, go for peace.”

Ukrainian authorities and prominent personalities respond

Musk’s comments drew the attention of the Ukrainian government and some prominent figures.

Mikhail Podolyan, an adviser to the Ukrainian president’s chief of staff, questioned whether Musk was trying to legitimize “a pseudo-referendum at gunpoint under conditions of persecution, mass executions and torture.” The billionaire denies the claims.

Zelensky even asked questions on Twitter, asking whether netizens prefer to support Musk in Ukraine or Musk in Russia? 82% voted for the former.

Musk defended his position in a direct response to Zelensky, “I am still very pro-Ukraine, but I am sure that a massive escalation of the war will cause huge damage to Ukraine and possibly the world,” he tweeted. Special said.

Garry Kasparov, a former world chess champion and chairman of the Human Rights Foundation, accused Musk of trying to “reward Putin for years of war crimes with Ukraine’s blood and land.”

Musk objected to the comment, emphasizing his aid to Kyiv, “We provided Ukraine with Starlinks and lost over $80 million in the process, while exposing SpaceX and myself to Russia. Serious risk of cyberattack.”

He asked Kasparov rhetorically: “What do you do other than tweet?”

Andrij Melnysk, Ukraine’s ambassador to Germany, criticized Musk, saying: “Go away, this is my diplomatic answer to you.” He added, “The only result is that now no Ukrainians will meet again. Buy your damn Tesla crap. So good luck.”

But not everyone was slamming Musk’s comments about the Russia-Ukraine war.

Venture capitalist David Sacks was surprised that Musk was accused of being pro-Russian because he “only proposed a possible peace deal” and even handed over Starlink to Ukraine.

“It shows how twisted and intolerant the public conversation has become,” Sachs noted.

In his reply to Sacks, Musk repeated his efforts for Ukraine, “So far, SpaceX’s out-of-pocket cost to enable and support Starlink in Ukraine is $80 million. Our support for Russia is $0. Clearly, We support Ukraine,” Musk said on Twitter. “Attempting to retake Crimea will result in massive deaths, may fail, and risk a nuclear war. This will be horrific for Ukraine and the planet.”

Russia prepares to annex 4 regions of eastern Ukraine

In the latest development of the military conflict, Russia’s parliament is preparing to vote on annexation treaties that formally place four regions: Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporozhye under the control of the Kremlin.

Western leaders have dismissed the vote to join Russia as a “hoax”, while Ukrainian troops are retaking other parts of the country, including Lyman, a major transport hub in eastern Ukraine.

Ukraine also submitted an emergency application to NATO, and Zelensky said he was ready to negotiate with “another Russian president (besides Putin).”

“We are taking decisive steps to sign the application for accelerated accession to NATO,” he said in a video posted to Telegram. “Ukraine is ready to negotiate, but with another Russian president.”

