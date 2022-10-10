[The Epoch Times, October 10, 2022](The Epoch Times reporter Lai Minru, Taiwan Taipei reported) Tesla CEO Elon Musk said in a recent interview, “Taiwan should become China‘s special Administrative Region,” Taichung Mayor Lu Xiuyan said in an interview on the 10th that it is immoral that Musk wants to harm our country’s sovereignty for his personal business interests.

In a recent interview with the Financial Times, Musk said that he proposed to hand over some control of Taiwan to the Beijing authorities and make Taiwan a “special administrative region” of mainland China.

In this regard, Lu Xiuyan participated in an interview with the establishment of the joint campaign headquarters with Li Zhong, a city councillor candidate in the Southeast District of Taichung City, and said that it is immoral for Musk to harm the sovereignty of our country for his personal business interests.

Former legislator Chen Baiwei said in an interview on the 10th at the inaugural meeting of the election headquarters of Chen Xuanye, a candidate for Taichung City Council, that Musk already has predecessors such as Google and Facebook. Although Musk has his achievements in business, he may not find it in politics. A good teacher, with his wisdom, read a few more books, and look at some examples, and he can find himself in a quagmire and disapprove of this suggestion he made.

As for the reason for Musk’s change of attitude, it seems that we can learn a thing or two from the sales of Tesla’s electric car in Shanghai. According to Reuters, 83,135 electric vehicles made in China were sold in September this year, setting a new monthly sales record and an increase of about 8% compared with August sales; 343,830 were sold in the third quarter of this year. It is also a new record.

In addition, Lu Xiuyan will go to Keelung later to be the KMT’s Keelung mayor candidate Xie Guoliang. Will she also help Jiang Wanan in the future? Lu Xiuyan said that she expected to go north to meet Xie Guoliang in the afternoon to help him cheer up. As for the meeting with Jiang Wanan, there are also arrangements, and she will report to you one after another.

Responsible editor: Chen Wenqi