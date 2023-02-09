Space X, the company of Elon Musk which operates a satellite internet service, announced it has taken steps to prevent the Ukrainian army to use its services for military purposes, in particular the control of drones. The internet service that provided the Ukrainian military with broadband communications to defend against the Russian military, “it was never meant to be used as a weapon”he has declared Gwynne Shotwell, company president. Ukraine has made use of unmanned aerial vehicles to locate enemy positions, for direct the projectiles Long Range Long Range and drop bombs.

“There are things we can do to limit their ability to do that,” Shotwell said, refusing to spell out what the specific measures were. The use of Starlink with drones is beyond the scope of an agreement SpaceX entered into with the Ukrainian government, the president added, explaining that the contract was intended for humanitarian purposes, such as providing broadband internet to hospitals, banks and families affected by the Russian invasion. “We know the military uses them for communications, and that’s fine,” she concluded. “But our intent it was never to get them used for offensive purposes”. In the past, Musk had asked the Pentagon to contribute to the expenses incurred for network operation in Ukraine. SpaceX has privately shipped truckloads of terminals to Ukraine, allowing the country’s military to communicate using the nearly 4,000 satellites it has launched into orbit so far. Other shipments were paid for by the United States and France. Russia has attempted to block signals in the region but SpaceX has responded by improving its software and signal.