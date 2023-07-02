Home » Musk’s twist: users who don’t pay for the blue check will only be able to see a limited number of Tweets
After making it impossible for “casual” users without an account to read the tweets, the close of Elon Musk it has affected even the most faithful. Starting today, profiles with a blue check – paid ones – will be able to read 6,000 posts a day, 600 unverified ones, while new users will only see 300. The numbers, he assured a few hours after the announcement, will increase over time reaching 8,000, 800 and 400 respectively.

