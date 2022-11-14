- Musk’s “Twitter plus V” farce: Giants’ market value of hundreds of millions vanished, Lockheed Martin and Eli Lilly “flash crash” Wall Street News
- Twitter Blue Gogo just called Kamask: May return next weekend | International Oriental Daily News
- Twitter fake account surged $8 paid service was urgently suspended | Financial News | New Zealand Chinese Herald Network Chinese New Zealand Herald
- Experts worry China could expand influence by buying Twitter’s certified logo VOA Mandarin – VOA Mandarin
- Twitter fake accounts come out in full force, Musk blue tick to order service call card | International Oriental Daily News
- See full coverage on Google News
See also Almost all of France sounded drought alarm, 90 provinces restricted water use - Teller Report