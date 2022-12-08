The world‘s richest man Elon Musk (Credit: Michael Gonzalez/Getty Images)

[Look at China, December 8, 2022](See Chinese reporter Cheng Fan compile, comprehensive report) The world’s richest man Elon Musk (Elon Musk) briefly lost the title of the richest man on December 7 (Wednesday), and Tesla’s stock price fell 2.7% . Tesla’s stock has fallen more than 47 percent since it proposed to buy Twitter earlier this year, according to Forbes. At the beginning of November, his personal wealth also fell below 200 billion U.S. dollars, which was almost halved from the highest level a year ago.

It is reported that Musk’s net worth mainly comes from the nearly 15% Tesla stock he holds. But last month, in order to acquire Twitter, he completed the $44 billion transaction with a $13 billion loan and mortgaged $33.5 billion in Tesla shares. At this time, Tesla’s market value has evaporated by nearly half. Tesla’s stock price ranked fifth in the S&P 500 index, being replaced by the old economic giant Berkshire Hathaway.

Investors in Tesla worry that Musk may have too many ventures to focus on. In particular, Twitter, a social platform that is controversial, probably needs to raise more funds to complete the transformation plan.

At present, Tesla has seven super factories around the world, with offices in eight cities, and radiates the world from seven countries including China, Japan, South Korea, the United States, Australia, Germany, and the Netherlands.

In addition to Tesla and Twitter, Musk’s SpaceX is recently expanding its world-leading “Starlink” (Starlink) satellite technology to the military field, and has launched a satellite called “Starshield” (Starshield). new business.

The next step in the development of the new field is likely to be carried out in cooperation with the Pentagon, the company’s largest client. The U.S. Department of Defense is a high-value buyer of SpaceX rocket launches and has shown great interest in the capabilities of the Starlink system.

SpaceX said Star Shield was initially focused on developing Earth observation sensors and satellites, as well as a global communications constellation with a more advanced level of security than Starlink’s current data encryption system for military and government use.

At present, the outside world knows very little about the scope of application of the “Star Shield” program and its capabilities. The company hadn’t even publicly announced that it would be testing or developing Star Shield technology.

Neuralink, a brain-computer interface company founded by Musk, has encountered some trouble these days and has been targeted by the FBI because the company is suspected of violating animal rights.

According to Reuters, in order to develop brain implant technology to help paralyzed patients walk again, or to treat other neurological diseases, Neuralink chose to use animals for experiments.

However, a person familiar with the matter revealed that due to suspicion that the employees were not acting fast enough, Musk had repeatedly put pressure on the team to speed up the research and development progress, which resulted in the failure of the experiment.

Employees complained that about 1,500 innocent animals were killed as the failed tests were repeated. According to data, since 2018, animals that have died in experiments include sheep, pigs, monkeys, and mice.

According to Neuralink’s internal documents and some employees, Musk hopes to start human clinical trials as soon as possible, but the company has tried many times and has not yet obtained a regulatory license.

