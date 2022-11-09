[The Epoch Times, November 9, 2022]The Epoch Times sorts out the must-read articles for readers every day:

1.Yang Wei: Who is Xi Jinping’s high-profile preparations for the US election day?

November 8 is the day of the mid-term elections in the United States. On this day, Xi Jinping inspected the Joint Operations Command Center of the Central Military Commission. Xinhua News Agency reported that he had expressed a “clear attitude” to “comprehensively strengthen military training and preparations for war”; Fight hard.” No matter who the CCP takes its stance against, the result is likely to be self-defeating yet again.

2.How the mid-term elections will affect US-China relations

Regardless of the outcome of the US midterm elections, don’t expect any improvement in US-China relations. Both Republican and Democratic candidates are racing to take a hawkish approach to the CCP, but the GOP looks likely to be tougher and could bring more ideological battles if the GOP takes control of the House or both chambers of Congress.

3.Shanxi drivers get off the bus to go to the toilet and are required to be quarantined for 7 days

Recently, a video of an emotionally broken truck driver in Shanxi went viral on the Internet. In the video, the driver said that he tore the seal on the door, got out of the car to go to the toilet, and was required to quarantine for seven days at his own expense. The content of this video has attracted public attention. This event hit the hot search list on November 8.

4.Guangzhou’s closure and control extension: If the shortage of materials is not solved, there will be riots

The number of new infections in Haizhu District of Guangzhou City has increased sharply in a single day, and the closure and control time of Haizhu District has been extended to 12:00 on November 11th. The local workers said that if there are insufficient materials, if the material problem is not solved, there will definitely be riots if the lockdown continues.

5.Reappearing of local infected people, Shanghai Happy Valley urgently announces the closure of the park

The CCP virus (new crown, COVID-19) epidemic in Shanghai has not been “cleared”. On November 7, 3 local asymptomatic infections were added. The large theme park Shanghai Happy Valley urgently announced the closure of the park. Netizens who have been to the park recently complained that they were classified as second-close contacts, and then upgraded to close contacts and quarantined in hotels.

6.Gap sells its Greater China business and exits China after 12 years

Global consumer brands still face headwinds in mainland China. Gap, one of the largest apparel companies in the United States, will sell its Greater China operations (including those in mainland China and Taiwan) to Chinese e-commerce companies for up to $50 million. Baozun Inc, ending a bumpy 12-year run in the Chinese market.

7.Nanjing University graduates report being sexually assaulted by the party secretary

Recently, Wang Moumou, a graduate of the School of Government Management of Nanjing University, reported that he was sexually assaulted and pregnant by Zhou Heng, the deputy secretary of the Party Committee of the School of International Relations of the school. Zhou Heng’s master’s thesis and doctoral thesis involved plagiarism.

8.What did the president of the European Council say? The CCP was stimulated to take down the video

The CCP invited European Council President Charles Michel to give a video speech to the China International Import Expo (CIIE), but he quietly removed his video. What so-called “sensitive words” did he say?

9.Wang Youqun: Will Minister of Public Security Wang Xiaohong repeat the mistakes of history?

Wang Xiaohong, Secretary of the Party Committee, Minister of the Ministry of Public Security, and Deputy Secretary of the Central Political and Legal Committee, after the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, went up another level to become Secretary of the Central Secretariat, and was promoted from the ministerial level to the deputy national level. Appointed as State Councilor.

10.A female secretary in Zhengzhou became popular with public propaganda but “betrayed” the leader

Liu Hongying, a female community secretary in Zhengzhou, has recently made a hot search because she gave a sensational speech at the epidemic conference, crying that she “missed her daughter’s coming-of-age ceremony”, and was bombarded by netizens. You said you didn’t eat bird’s nest on time.” Later, the secretary publicly shouted in the community and revealed the truth: “Am I wrong? All my manuscripts have been reviewed, and I don’t say what I want to say.”

11.Xi Jinping mentions war preparation comments again: it may push China to the brink of war

On November 8, Xi Jinping inspected the Joint Operations Command Center of the Central Military Commission of the Communist Party of China, emphasizing comprehensively strengthening military training and preparations, and defending national sovereignty, which aroused strong attention from the outside world. Some analysts believe that the CCP is preparing for a war in the Taiwan Strait, which may gradually push China to the brink of war.

12.Xu Guangchun, former deputy minister of the Central Propaganda Department, was prosecuted twice for his death

According to CCP state media, Xu Guangchun, former deputy minister of the Central Propaganda Department, director of the State Administration of Radio, Film and Television, and secretary of the Henan Provincial Party Committee, died on October 21, 2022 at the First Affiliated Hospital of Zhengzhou University. Minghui.com reported that Xu Guangchun was the main person responsible for the CCP’s persecution of Falun Gong.

13.Second-hand housing prices in China‘s second-tier cities still generally fall under the “limitation order”

Although the local government of the Communist Party of China has successively issued “decrease limits”, among the 31 second-tier cities in the statistics, the prices of new houses in 17 cities fell year-on-year, and the prices of second-hand houses showed a general downward trend.

14.14 countries investigate the CCP’s overseas police station protection guards will announce 16 more locations

“Protection Defenders” recently published an article saying that 14 national governments are investigating the CCP’s overseas police stations; the organization will announce 16 more locations. Previously, “protection guards” referred to the establishment of 54 “overseas police centers” in 30 countries by the CCP’s public security departments in Zhejiang and Fujian provinces.

15.In October, foreign capital fled US$8.8 billion, and more than 100 billion was withdrawn from China in 9 months

Foreign investors pulled $8.8 billion from Chinese financial markets last month, according to estimates by the Institute of International Finance (IIF). Since the Russian-Ukrainian war, hundreds of billions of dollars have flowed out of China.

