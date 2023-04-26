Mutiko & Denso “Game Over” (2023)

boy presents his first full-length work in collaboration with Densoone of the most innovative and prolific producers of the moment, as well as a squire of his compa Tatta, Etxepe… His productions are avant-garde and inspired by international trends, risky but clean and catchy: it smells of Atlanta, but also of house, reggaeton, and even hyperpop.

Mutiko’s voice is pure autotuned slime, with flow in the rhymes and room to sing. Something more positive in this first feature length, and inspired by cinema and the street. The reference to the series “Last of us” is masterfully brought, the references to the digital world are constant, as in “5 little wolves” (“has the wolf, one is you, another has another at”). “Game Boy” sounds like summer from that first filtered synth and voice, which open up until you hear the tag “Dense”, because “I want you to play me like on a Game Boy”, as well as “repeat that look when we’re alone, or when we are sober. They are bars and not those of the neighborhood bakery.

Without wanting to make more spoilers than these highlights of their narratives and their own imaginary, the collaborations have their compadre Tatta, Maida, M. Sanchez, Chois and Zaidbreak as proof that this is nothing more than the tip of an iceberg against which they are about to crash the local scene.

In addition, the first works of this type of artist are already coming out through more than established cultural companies, which, although they still do not dare to go out of the digital format (be very careful, yes: with lyric videos worked on Game Boy in 3D included), they will assure ( and they will make profitable) well the direct route of these young people with ranks of followers.