Mutual masturbation improves intimacy | Magazine

Here’s what could be the key to greater satisfaction in bed!

Izvor: Shutterstock/Vadym_Hunko

British researchers claim that it is an old-fashioned view that people masturbate because of dissatisfaction with their partners and that mutual masturbation could be the key to increased pleasure in bed for both men and women.

Researchers from the University of Southampton surveyed 117 women and 151 men aged 18 to 65, all of whom had partners and active intimate lives. More than 50 percent of them said they had masturbated with each other in the previous two weeks.

They found that people who participated in it were more satisfied in bed than those who did not masturbate with their partner for a period of two weeks. Psychology expert and lead researcher, Dilan Kilic, confirmed that the current results indicate that mutual satisfaction is common among couples and many people express positive feelings about it.

Also, they added that the results can only indicate that people who are already satisfied with their intimate life will decide to masturbate with each other sooner than those who are not.

BONUS VIDEO:

06:00 “DUE TO THESE BAD HABITS, YOUR SEX LIFE AND FERTILITY ARE AT RISK!” Stanišić revealed which food can help you (VIDEO) Source: Kurir televizija

Source: Kurir television

(WORLD)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

