MUWI Fest presents the poster for days of its 7th edition

The new edition of MUWI LA Rioja Music Fest will take place from August 31 to September 3 in Logroño with its combination of music and wine culture.

At the end of August the summer festival of the capital of La Rioja is celebrated with a musical program led by names such as The Fashion, Quique Ginzalez, Ivan Ferreiro, Varry Brava, Kokoshka, Grays, Siloe, Joe Twilight, The Tiki Phantoms… MUWI will start on Thursday, August 31 at the Muro de Revellín, to continue the next three days at the Franco-Españolas Wineries, where you will enjoy the entire experience “a la Rioja” that the festival offers.

Likewise, within the cellars of the cellars, you will be able to discover an artistic exhibition that will be revealed later, cocktails, tastings, acoustic concerts (inside the cellar, reserved for the 120 MUWIers with a subscription bracelet who access first, there are plans a concert on Friday and another on Saturday)… all this next to the MUWI Market and the main concerts that are held in the gardens and patios of the winery. Finally, the gastronomic commitment grows this year and various proposals for Food-Trucks and Rioja gastronomy are added.

This is the distribution by days of the performances:

Thursday August 31
Ibercaja – Revellín scenario:
Kokoshca, Lady Banana, Voodoo Impact, Tangerine Sistas
Loverham Scenario:
Lazy Sunday DJ

Friday September 1 (doors open at 6:00 p.m.)
Franco-Spanish Wineries:
La MODA, Quique González, Siloé, Joe Crepúsculo, Merino, Sweet Drinkz, Panoramis, Edu AnMu
Loverham Scenario:
Ipu

Saturday September 2 (doors open at 6:00 p.m.)
Laurel street area (VerMUWI).
La Vil Canalla, Lugg DJ, Jafi Marvel
Franco-Spanish Wineries:
Iván Ferreiro, Varry Brava, Grises, Los Invaders, Mil Córdobas, Espada & Jotapop, César Gallard, David Van Bylen
Loverham Scenario:
Tempranillo

See also  Ukraine, Josep Borrell: "The EU will be with Kiev even in the event of an armed attack. Putin thinks about the consequences"

Sunday September 3Bodegas Franco-Españolas, MUWI Sunday from 11.00 to closing:
Los Tiki Phantoms, Los Flamingos, La Cosecha Mestizaje Band, Amadeus MUWI Band, Little Niño, Pin Pan Pum Disco, David Van Bylen, Poprockers!, Guatecón

