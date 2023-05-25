Home » MUWI La Rioja Music Fest announces the poster for its seventh edition
MUWI La Rioja Music Fest announces the poster for its seventh edition

MUWI La Rioja Music Fest It has just announced the full musical line-up for its seventh edition that will once again flood the capital of La Rioja with music at the end of August – beginning of September. Bands previously announced such as La MODA, Varry Brava, Grises (in their farewell year), Siloé, Merino and Mil Córdobas, are now joined Iván Ferreiro, Quique González, Joe Crepúsculo, Kokoshca, Los Tiki Phantoms, Los Invaders, Lady Banana, Los Flamingos, Impacto Vudú, La Cosecha Mestizaje Band, Little Niño, Pin Pan Pum Disco y THE DEAD Amadeus Band. The promoters even point out that there are still some surprises to be revealed about the poster.

The festival (MUsic + WIne), one of the most interesting proposals at the end of the festival period in the north, is characterized by its good atmosphere, the oenological experience, the gastronomy, the magnificent setting of the Franco-Spanish wineries, and the creativity and closeness in night and day activities in different parts of the city for all audiences. His good work has earned him a Best Of Wine Tourism award by combining the essence of Rioja culture in one weekend: hospitality, wine and gastronomy wrapped in an “alariojana” music festival.

